Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United: 5 players who could dictate the game this weekend

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United takes place in the Championship at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United sees the Championship‘s 7th-placed side host 3rd in the table. Rovers are looking to break into the play-off spots but will be looking to find some consistency after three wins and three losses in their last six outings.

Visitors Leeds United are on a hot run of form. Daniel Farke’s side are unbeaten in their last six games, picking up 15 from a possible 18 points. They sit 3rd in the table behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town respectively.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United…

Sammie Szmodics

After losing Ben Brereton, Blackburn Rovers would have been looking for a talisman, and they have that in former Peterborough United man Szmodics. He leads the scoring charts by a long way for Rovers with 14 goals so far this season. That tally sees him 11 goals clear of the next-highest goalscorer at the club.

He is one that Leeds United’s defenders need to keep an eye on if they are going to get three points from this game.

Callum Brittain

Full-back Brittain will have to be on top of his game on Saturday for the visit of Leeds United. The reason for that – he’s up against Whites speedster Crysencio Summerville.

Defensively, Brittain is performing well, but he’d also made a good impression when deployed as a winger previously. As per WhoScored, he makes 1.5 tackles per game and these will be vital in helping to stop Summerville who likes to run at defenders.

Facing that threat, as well as Sam Byram marauding forwards, Brittain’s performance on Saturday could be a key one.

Crysencio Summerville

The diminutive Dutchman is rapidly becoming one of the Championship players of the season. The former Feyenoord youth player is lighting up games at the moment and has eight goals and six assists to his name.

Blessed with rapid acceleration, good control, and blistering pace, the 22-year-old has proven to be a nightmare for opposition defences. He likes to get to the byline and often does so by breezing past defenders with ease. He is also a danger inside and around the fringes of the area, always willing to work the ball into position for a shot.

Georginio Rutter

Young French striker Rutter was brought to Elland Road and Leeds United from German side TSG Hoffenheim. He came with a huge, £35m price tag weighing him down and he struggled to make an impact last season.

That doesn’t seem to be the case this time around though after getting into his groove with Daniel Farke’s outfit. In 18 appearances, striker Rutter has four goals and seven assists to his name.

Hard to muscle off the ball, willing to track back and also press from the front, Rutter has a killer pass in him and often opens up opposition defences with ease.

Dan James

A failed move for James from Swansea City and an eventual purchase from Manchester United saw the fleet-footed Welshman make a tricky start to life with Leeds United. He was then loaned out to Fulham and has long been on the fringes at Elland Road.

However, he’s definitely taking centre stage at the moment. His six goals and four assists this season are a testament to that.

He is always willing to run at defenders, aiming to get beyond them and put tempting crosses into the box, making him another player for Blackburn Rovers to be aware of.