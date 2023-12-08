Birmingham City join Sunderland in pursuit of La Liga forward

Birmingham City have entered into the race to sign Sunderland-linked Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

It’s safe to say Birmingham City haven’t hit the ground running under the guidance of new boss Wayne Rooney, and they will undoubtedly be looking to the January transfer window for reinforcements to help boost them up the table.

22-year-old Drammeh has been impressing in the B Team at Sevilla and is close to receiving a call-up to the first-team. His exploits have put clubs on high alert, with both the Blues and fellow Championship side Sunderland keen according to TEAMtalk.

So far this season, the forward has scored five goals and registered two assists in 13 appearances, and can play both right wing and through the middle. Both his form and versatility could make him a good asset for any side that secures his signature.

He is entering into the final six months of his current contract and so the Championship duo, should they pursue a move, will be hoping to land the player for a cut-price fee in January or for free in the summer.

Low-risk, high-reward

A player such as this wouldn’t cost Birmingham City much. He is unproven at senior level and so would be a low risk transfer for the Blues should they get this one over the line. But with this comes the possibility of high reward.

Given his quality and the fact he is on the verge of a call up to Sevilla’s first-team squad in La Liga proves that there is huge potential there, and Birmingham City will be hoping he can fulfil that at St Andrew’s.

However, with Sunderland also linked, this could prove to be a hurdle in Rooney’s sides’ negotiations. The Black Cats have a very young squad and have succeeded despite this. Drammeh may feel he has a better chance of game time and success if he opts for a move to the Stadium of Light, but only time will tell.