‘A truly dangerous team’ – Watford vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Watford come into this weekend’s clash with Southampton looking to continue their impressive run of form. The Hornets have been pushing up the Championship table in recent weeks, putting together a run of three wins in their last four games.

Last time out, Valerien Ismael’s side defeated Hull City away from home. It lifted them to 10th while Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Bristol City were all beaten.

As for Southampton, they maintained their fantastic run with a 2-0 win over the aforementioned Cardiff. Adam Armstrong scored in the 11th and 15th minutes to make it 11 games without defeat.

This run means they’re now 4th in the Championship after a slow start and are just a point behind Leeds United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should be a good tie between two teams who have been on the up recently. Southampton’s fantastic run since that tough streak has proven them to be serious promotion candidates while Watford’s form has fully justified their somewhat uncharacteristic decision to back Ismael earlier in the campaign.

“It sets up what should be a close game at Vicarage Road and I think it could end level.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d go with the Saints but Watford are unbeaten in four at home and have been improved overall. That could be enough to see them take what would be a great point against a truly dangerous team.”

Watford vs Southampton prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Southampton have been brilliant over the course of this impressive run and they should be able to add to it here. Watford have made improvements of their own but the Saints should have a little too much for them.

“The hosts will have the tough tasks of limiting Adam Armstrong’s shooting opportunities but I fancy him to get on the scoresheet as the visitors claim a fairly routine 2-0 win.”

Watford vs Southampton prediction: 0-2