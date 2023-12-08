‘A tough game’ – Rotherham United vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United, at the time of writing, remain managerless. However, it seems they’re on the brink of naming Leam Richardson as their new boss after an extended search for Matt Taylor’s permanent replacement.

It remains to be seen if he or interim boss Wayne Carlisle is in the dugout this weekend. Whoever leads the team, they’ll be tasked with ending a run of seven games without a win in the Championship.

Swansea City are also without a permanent manager after parting ways with Michael Duff earlier this week. An approach for Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Chris Davies has failed so Alan Sheehan is poised to lead the side.

A run of five without a win cost Duff his job and leaves the Swans 18th in the Championship table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It does seem that Leam Richardson will be taking the reins at Rotherham United but time will tell if he’s in the dugout tomorrow. Swansea will certainly be under interim management though, so it’s going to be a tough game to call.

“The Millers have been prone to draws in their recent winless run, many of them coming at home. Swansea had enjoyed a decent run on the road before back-to-back defeats and a change in manager could inject some new life into the playing squad a bit.

“However, I’m going to say this ends level.”

Rotherham United vs Swansea City prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Rotherham United are a completely different team at home and their players will be eager to impress their new manager Leam Richardson. The Millers have their work cut out if they are to stay up this term and need to win matches like this to give themselves the best chance.

“It has been a strange season so far for Swansea City and they have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager to replace Michael Duff.

“I’m swaying towards a Rotherham win here. Their draw against Birmingham City away last time out should give them confidence.”

Rotherham United vs Swansea City prediction: 2-1