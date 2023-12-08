‘A statement win’ – Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into this weekend’s game looking to find some consistency in their bid to push towards the Championship play-off spots. Boro are 12th in the table, alternating wins and defeats in their last four games.

Last weekend, Michael Carrick’s side fell just short against Leeds United. They were beaten 3-2 away from home with all goals coming in a pulsating first half.

As for Ipswich Town, they made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 home victory against Coventry City. It keeps them 2nd, one point off leaders Leicester City.

While the Tractor Boys have remained imperious at Portman Road, they’ve not been quite as strong on the road as late. In their last five away league games, Town have won one, drawn three and lost one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While league positions don’t lie, this could be a really close encounter. I wouldn’t be all that surprised if Middlesbrough picked up a statement win either, with their home record strong and Ipswich with just one win in five away games.

“It will be an intriguing game between two sides led by former Manchester United coaching proteges in Carrick and McKenna. I’m not sure who will come out on top either.

“Boro could definitely pick up a result here but I do think Ipswich will take a share of the points. I’ll say this ends 2-2.”

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“Middlesbrough have a few injuries ahead of this one and I think that may hurt them against promotion chasing Ipswich Town.

“Michael Carrick’s side have also lost two of their last three outings which shows they have problems at the back still.

“The Tractor Boys are on a roll and have a distinct way of playing under Kieran McKenna which is proving so effective at the moment. Teams can’t deal with them and they will be keen to keep their momentum going as long as they can with Leeds United breathing down their neck.”

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-2