3 centre-backs Barnsley should target in January as key figure shares transfer priority

Barnsley will be hoping for a fruitful January transfer window and chairman Nareev Parekh has shared the Tykes’ priority for the month.

Barnsley’s chairman Parekh has confirmed that a centre-back signing will be top of the shopping list heading into January. It’s an area Neill Collins’ side as been light and in the fight for the League One play-offs, it will need strengthening.

The Tykes will have targets in mind with the window just a matter of weeks away. Here, we put forward three centre-backs Barnsley should consider targeting in their bid to bolster their ranks…

Rarmani Edmonds-Green – Huddersfield Town

Edmonds-Green is out of contract at the end of this season and in a bid to really nail down a regular starting role, it could be his best option is to move away from Huddersfield Town. A move to Barnsley could be ideal given the locality of the two sides.

Though naturally a centre-back, Edmonds-Green’s versatility has been on show with some outings in midfield this season.

Bradley Danger – Rodez AF

Barnsley have dipped into the French market before so in the search for another new centre-back, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they returned. If they do, Rodez captain Danger could be a great option to consider.

His role as captain shows his leadership credentials and after plenty of experience in France’s lower leagues, a shot in England could appeal to the defender. A partnership between Danger and fellow Frenchman Mael de Gevigney could prove solid for Collins.

Philip Quinton – Columbus Crew

Collins may well have crossed paths with American defender Quinton during his time as Tampa Bay Rowdies boss. The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of this year and could be an option for Barnsley.

He played a decent amount of MLS football for the Crew, featuring 15 times last season.