3 Alfredo Morelos alternatives Watford should consider as striker draws Championship interest

Watford and multiple other Championship sides are said to be showing an interest in Alfredo Morelos ahead of the January window.

Watford will be hoping January gives them a chance to add some new faces, aiding their bid to push up the Championship table. It seems a striker could be on the shopping list too with Alfredo Morelos linked.

The Colombian could be on the move from Brazilian side Santos just a matter of months after joining. A loan with an option to buy could come to fruition after their relegation and a number of Championship clubs are apparently keen.

Watford could be wise to consider some alternative options though. So with that said, here are three they should keep in mind…

Mateo Cassierra – Zenit

Cassierra is another Colombian striker who could be an intriguing option for Watford. He’s been a big hit in Russia this season, managing 14 goals and five assists in 21 games across all competitions.

The 26-year-old sees his deal expire in the summer of 2025 and perhaps a shot in English football would interest the striker after previous spells in Colombia, Holland, Argentina and Portugal.

Allen Obando – Barcelona SC

It’s no secret that Watford like to dip into the South American market for young prospects and 17-year-old starlet Obando certainly fits that profile. He’s only played eight times for Ecuadorian first-tier side Barcelona SC but has one goal to his name.

He’s already earned a call-up to Ecuador’s U23s too after six goals in 14 games for the U17s. It might not be long before Obando is snapped up by a top team so Watford could be wise to consider a move.

Danny Namaso – FC Porto

Last but not least is a player some Watford supporters may be familiar with. Previously going by the name of Danny Loader, the 23-year-old has been with Porto since leaving Reading in the summer of 2022.

He’s developed well in Portugal with nine goals and six assists in 47 games for their first-team but has found game time hard to come by this season. Giving Namaso another shot in England could be a smart idea after a decent stint with Porto.