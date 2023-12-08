3 Abu Kamara replacements Portsmouth should consider as Norwich City loanee draws transfer interest

Portsmouth recruited Abu Kamara on loan from Norwich City in the summer, bringing him in on a season-long deal.

Portsmouth have given Kamara plenty of game time since his arrival too. After starring as a striker in Norwich City’s academy, he’s found a regular spot on the wings, managing four goals and four assists in 25 games across all competitions for the League One club.

The 20-year-old’s performances are said to have drawn interest from elsewhere though. Premier League side Brentford and German outfit SC Freiburg are admirers, as per TEAMtalk.

With that said, it could be wise for Pompey to keep potential replacements in mind. Here, we put forward three Portsmouth should consider…

Callum Marshall – West Ham

Like Kamara did previously, Northern Irish prospect Marshall is thriving in youth football. Playing as a striker, he’s notched 18 goals in 12 games across all competitions and has caught the eye for the Hammers U21s this season.

While not a natural winger, which is where Kamara has been playing, he has been used there before and would be able to offer serious goal threat from across the frontline or as an attacking midfielder.

Sinclair Armstrong – QPR

QPR starlet Armstrong is a similar physical profile to Kamara, offering bags of both pace and power. He’s not been involved in the last two Championship matchday squads though and could perhaps benefit from a spell on loan with Portsmouth.

His deal is up at the end of this season, so it could be that QPR need to agree a new deal with the promising Irishman before sanctioning a loan exit.

Lewis Dobbin – Everton

Last but not least is Lewis Dobbin, who has found himself in and around Sean Dyche’s first-team this season. Nevertheless, he could still benefit from action away from Pride Park and after five goals and six assists with Derby County last campaign, he’s capable at League One level.

He mainly plays on the left but has also featured as a striker or on the right previously. It was also reported during the summer that Dobbin was on Portsmouth’s radar, so it could be feasible to revisit that interest.