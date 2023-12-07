‘Will fancy their chances’ – QPR vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

QPR head into their upcoming Championship clash in confident mood under new boss Marti Cifuentes. The Hoops have won their last two games on the spin against Stoke City and Preston North End.

The R’s remain in the relegation zone though and will be looking to keep their momentum going. They are currently four points from safety.

As for Hull City, they are loving life under Liam Rosenior and are 6th in the table. The Tigers were beaten 2-1 at home by Watford last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win in London.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“QPR will fancy their chances of picking up another win here and Marti Cifuentes has done an impressive job so far since taking over from Gareth Ainsworth.

“However, Hull City are in the play-offs for a reason and should arguably have even more points on the board then they have already as well. In Jaden Philogene, they have one of the most dangerous players in the league and he can cause problems to whoever he comes up against.

“The Tigers have other threats at the top end of the pitch too in the likes of Liam Delap and Scott Twine and should have too much quality for the R’s if they show up.”

QPR vs Hull City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Looking at the Championship table, you wouldn’t think this will be much of a contest. However, QPR have claimed impressive back-to-back wins and there is finally some hope with Cifuentes at the helm.

“Hull will no doubt present a tough challenge though, so this is a real test of just how far they’ve come.

“The Tigers were in good form before that loss to Watford and they should be favourites to get it done here. However, I think QPR could claim another good point. I’ll say this ends level.”

QPR vs Hull City prediction: 1-1