‘Will be goals in this one’ – Mansfield Town vs MK Dons prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Mansfield Town vs MK Dons prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Mansfield Town have lost only once in their 19 games so far this season and are currently sat in 4th position in the table. They are a point behind Wrexham and Barrow.

The Stags drew 2-2 at home to Tranmere Rovers last time out. Attacking pair Rhys Oates and Will Swan were on the scoresheet for Nigel Clough’s side in that one.

As for MK Dons, they have turned a corner over recent times after a tough start to this campaign. Mike Williamson’s side are 11th in the table.

They are only four points off the play-offs and drew 1-1 with Grimsby Town in their last League Two match. They then lost 4-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21’s on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Mansfield Town are a tough nut to crack but will be in for a tough test against MK Dons. The Stags have drawn nine matches this season which is the same amount as they have won.

“Nigel Clough’s men are still in a strong position to get promoted to League One though, especially if they continue to be hard to beat.

“MK Dons are doing well under Mike Williamson at the moment and I can see them getting a result at Field Mill. There will be goals in this one and I can see both teams getting on the scoresheet.”

Mansfield Town vs MK Dons prediction: 2-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“I can see this one ending level. Mansfield’s imperious run might have ended but there’s no doubt they’re one of this division’s strongest teams, so MK Dons and Mike Williamson are in for a real test this weekend.

“They come into the game without a loss in five league games though and with the hosts proving prone to a draw, I can see the visitors getting something from the tie.

“I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Mansfield Town vs MK Dons prediction: 1-1