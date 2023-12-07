Watford among multiple Championship clubs eyeing winter swoop for recently relegated striker

Watford are one of the multiple Championship sides eyeing Santos striker Alfredo Morelos, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Watford will be hoping to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window in a bid to move up the Championship table under Valerien Ismael. The Hornets have made some good strides forward in recent weeks and now sit in 10th, three points off the play-offs.

Now, with the January window nearing, it is claimed Watford have their sights set on Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.

TEAMtalk claims that Morelos could move on from Brazilian side Santos this winter just a matter of months after joining from Rangers. The 27-year-old joined in September but injury limited him to just three appearances, and after their relegation from Brazil’s top-tier, he could be among those to leave.

Watford are keen, as are multiple other Championship clubs. A short-term loan with an option to buy in the summer for up to £6m could see Morelos’ short time with Santos ended after their relegation disaster.

A Championship move awaits?

Morelos has been linked with a move to England before, be it to the Championship or Premier League. After Santos’ relegation, it seems likely that he’ll be on the move again, though time will tell just where he heads.

The Colombian striker is best known for his time in Scotland with Rangers. Morelos notched 124 goals and 58 assists in 269 games for the club but ended up on the receiving end of criticism from supporters towards the end of his stint at Ibrox.

At 27, he’s still got good years at a high level ahead of him. After a tough end to his Rangers spell and an injury-hit time with Santos, it would be interesting to see just how Morelos would fare in the Championship with Watford or any other potential suitors were able to strike a deal.