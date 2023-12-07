‘Unclear’ – Chances of Bristol Rovers move for striker remain up in the air

Bristol Rovers’ chances of moving back in for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in January are ‘unclear’, as detailed in a report by BristolLive.

Bristol Rovers were keen on landing the attacker in the summer transfer window but weren’t able to get a deal over the line.

Clarke-Harris, 29, ended up staying at Peterborough beyond the deadline and the Gas have since switched managers from Joey Barton to Matt Taylor, casting further doubt over whether he will eventually end up switching back to the Memorial Ground.

In this latest update, BristolLive report any deal will have to be ‘approved’ by new boss Taylor this winter. However, the board’s ‘stance’ on a second swoop is yet to be known at this stage.

Bristol Rovers striker latest

Clarke-Harris’ contract at Peterborough expires at the end of the season meaning his current team risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension at London Road anytime soon.

He has been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side up front over recent years and helped them reach the play-offs last term before their loss at the semi-finals stage to Sheffield Wednesday. The forward has scored 81 goals in 165 games since joining them in 2020.

Clarke-Harris was also a hit with the Pirates and chipped in with 27 goals in 49 outings before heading out the exit door. He has also played for the likes of Coventry City, Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United in the past.

Bristol Rovers turned to Taylor recently as their replacement for Barton and he has the chance to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some of his own signings next month.