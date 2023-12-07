Tottenham Hotspur respond to Swansea City’s approach for 38-year-old coach

Swansea City have seen an approach for Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Chris Davies rejected, as per the Evening Standard.

Swansea City are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Michael Duff earlier this week. The move to bring in Duff from Barnsley didn’t work out and after a poor run of form and growing pressure, the club hierarchy opted to take action.

Attention as swiftly turned to finding a replacement and summer target Chris Davies has been linked with the vacant post. However, it seems the 38-year-old will not be heading for South Wales.

The Evening Standard reports that Tottenham Hotspur have rejected Swansea City’s approach for Davies.

This is the second time the Championship club have been snubbed in pursuit of Brendan Rodgers’ former no.2. He was on the radar as a Russell Martin replacement in the summer but ended up taking a role as Ange Postecoglou’s assistant manager instead.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

One to cross off the list

Swansea City will be hoping that their new manager hunt doesn’t drag on but being rebuffed with an approach for Davies certainly doesn’t help. It might not be much of a surprise either considering he opted for Spurs earlier this year despite the Swans’ interest.

Nevertheless, attention will quickly turn to the next name on their managerial shortlist as they look to avoid a dragged-out search for Duff’s permanent replacement.

As a Welshman and former Swansea City assistant manager, it might have been hoped that Davies could be tempted back to the club. However, Spurs are understandably keen to keep a key part of Postecoglou’s coaching team.

Eric Ramsay was also mentioned as a contender on Wednesday. He too previously spent time with Swansea, so it will be interesting to see if the link with the Manchester United coach materialises into anything further.