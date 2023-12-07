‘They have to be wary’ – Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester City come into this weekend’s game against Plymouth Argyle off the back of a late win over West Brom. Harry Winks netted on the counter to snatch all three points at The Hawthorns, keeping the Foxes at the top of the Championship table.

After two consecutive defeats, Enzo Maresca’s side have now gone three undefeated again.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they’ve picked up a couple of welcome wins recently. They’re 16th in the Championship and six points clear of the relegation zone after two wins in three games, most recently defeating Stoke City.

Their troubles on the road remain though, with no away wins to their name this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I don’t think Leicester City will have too many problems here. Plymouth are yet to win on the road and against the league leaders, I don’t think that disappointing run is going to end.

“The Foxes have to have their wits about them though. The Pilgrims do have some impressive players in their ranks, most notably Morgan Whittaker. He’s the danger man for Schumacher’s side, so they have to be wary of him.

“Ultimately, Leicester should have too much for Plymouth.”

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 3-1

Harry Mail

“Leicester City are well on their way to an immediate return to the Premier League under the guidance of Enzo Maresca and will see this as a game they should get all three points from.

“The Foxes will be in confident mood after beating West Brom last time out and should have too much quality for Plymouth here.

“The Pilgrims are no pushovers and have adapted well to life in the second tier. They are likely to fall short at the King Power Stadium though.”

Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-0