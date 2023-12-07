‘There’s no way’ – Hull City’s clear position over 11-goal/assist star emerges ahead of January window

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has categorically ruled out the chances of Jaden Philogene being sold in the January transfer window.

Hull City recruited young winger Philogene in the summer, bringing him in from Aston Villa. The 21-year-old has been a huge hit since then, managing six goals and five assists in 13 Championship games for the Tigers.

Such form from a young player has drawn plenty of praise and with January on the horizon, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest emerged in the former Aston Villa starlet. However, there can be no doubt over Hull’s stance on his future.

Speaking to Hull Live, Hull City boss Rosenior has made it clear that there is ‘no way’ Philogene will be leaving the club in the winter. He said:

“We wouldn’t even entertain an offer in January and I don’t think Jaden would even entertain an offer in January because he wants to improve and he knows the best place is here for him.

“No chance it’s not happening. There’s no way he’s leaving.

“I know that from Acun [Ilicali], I know that where we want to get to as a club, Jaden’s a massive part of things here.”

Philogene only joined the Tigers a matter of months ago and is contracted to the club until 2026. There is also a 12-month extension option in his deal, potentially keeping him onboard until 2027.

A future star

It’s no secret that Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has big ambitions for the club, and a star like Philogene has the potential to be a real talisman for them on their journey. His start to life on Humberside has been electric and he’s quickly become a firm favourite among the supporters.

It won’t come as a surprise if Philogene is the subject of interest from elsewhere and bids in the winter. However, there seems to be no doubt in Rosenior’s mind over his future.

For now, the full focus for Philogene will be on continuing his fantastic form for Hull City as they look to fight it out for the play-offs. The Tigers sit 6th in the Championship table as it stands, two points ahead of 7th and 8th placed Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.