‘The best is yet to come’ – Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Leyton Orient head into the match on the back of their 1-0 loss to National League table toppers Chesterfield in the FA Cup last time out. The O’s are winless in their last six outings in all competitions and will be itching to return to winning ways.

Richie Wellens’ men are currently sat in 16th place in the table and are six points above the drop zone. They won promotion to League One earlier this year after winning the League Two title.

As for Derby County, they are in decent form at the moment under Paul Warne. The Rams are 6th in the division and have 33 points on the board already as they aim to return to the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Leyton Orient will be fine this season despite their recent run of disappointing form and they will look to cause Derby County some problems.

“However, the O’s are struggling with a few injuries at the moment and their squad is looking a bit thin, hence why Richie Wellens has recently hinted that they will look to bring in some signings in January to freshen things up.

“The visitors have the edge with them for this one and I can see them picking up another three points down in London this weekend. Paul Warne’s side have won their last four league outings on the spin and will be eager to make it five.”

Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Derby County are finally making strides in the League One promotion hunt with four consecutive wins. They’ve got games in hand on some of those around them too, so hopefully the best is yet to come from Warne’s side.

“Against an out-of-form Orient, the Rams should have nothing less than three points in their sights as well.

“The hosts have proven a tough task for some since their rise from League Two but they’re on a poor run and haven’t won in four at home either. For that reason, I’ll say Derby make it five in a row with a solid 2-0 away win.”

Leyton Orient vs Derby County prediction: 0-2