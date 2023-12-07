‘Stuck in a rut’ – Cardiff City vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City head into their weekend Championship clash on the back of two defeats in a row. They have lost back-to-back games against West Brom and Southampton.

Those results have seen the Bluebirds slip down to 11th in the table. Erol Bulut’s side are now three points off the play-offs.

As for Millwall, they find themselves down in 19th position and five points above the drop zone. The London outfit drew 1-1 at home to Sunderland last time out with striker Kevin Nisbet on the scoresheet.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Cardiff City have had a decent season so far under Erol Bulut and I still get the impression he needs another transfer window or two to really put his own stamp on the squad.

“Millwall have had a tough time of it this term and will be hoping new boss Joe Edwards can turn their fortunes around. The Lions have won just once in their last nine games and will need to start getting more points on the board soon to pull away from the bottom three.

“There isn’t too much to split these two teams in my opinion and I’m going to predict the visitors to return to London with a point.”

Cardiff City vs Millwall prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Three losses in four games has marked a bit of a dip in form for Cardiff but with Millwall making the journey to South Wales, I reckon the Bluebirds will get back on track. Their home form had been strong prior to their back-to-back defeats and Millwall are stuck in a rut a bit at the moment.

“Edwards will get the patience of fans as he looks to get a tune out of a struggling group that isn’t his yet. The Lions could snatch a point, but they’ll have to be on their game.

“Don’t be surprised if this ends level, but I will be going for a home win.”

Cardiff City vs Millwall prediction: 1-0