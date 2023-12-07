Striker swoop: 3 transfer actions Bristol City must take in the January transfer window

There is no doubt Bristol City will be hoping for more consistency and looking to push towards the top end of the table. To help them achieve that feat they will have one eye on the January transfer window.

Bristol City are just five points outside a place in the top six, and they will be looking to secure a play-off spot for the first time since losing the final back in 2008.

In order to do this they likely need reinforcements and so here are 3 transfer actions Liam Manning’s side must take.

More firepower

Only Stoke City and Huddersfield Town outside of the bottom three sides have scored less than Bristol City and so more firepower is essential if they are to propel themselves up the table.

Losing the talismanic Famara Diedhiou in January of this year was huge, and the Robins have done very little to replace his goals and overall impact on the team. Signing a new striker of this stature and quality would go a long way in helping their chances of a top six finish.

Exciting loans

Bristol City did not take advantage of the loan market in the summer, brining in just one player on a temporary deal in West Brom’s Taylor Gardner-Hickman, and perhaps they should dip back into the loan market for further reinforcements next month.

The sides at the top of the Championship often take players on loan from clubs in the Premier League, and it seems to be a recruitment model which often bears fruit. Should Bristol City do the same, they too could have similar success.

Marquee signings

Now this one is always a risk, but given their large transfer kitty following the £25million sale of Alex Scott to Bournemouth, Bristol City can afford to spend, spend, spend.

There is always the matter of balancing the books and keeping everything above board, but if their aspirations are to move up the league and out of the division altogether, one of their best bets may be breaking the bank to bring in two or three marquee signings.