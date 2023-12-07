Rotherham United could end managerial search today as update on out-of-work boss emerges

Rotherham United’s managerial search could be nearing an end with reporter Rob Staton stating Leam Richardson is ‘definitely a strong contender’.

Rotherham United have been linked with a whole host of managerial candidates in recent weeks. However, at this stage, none have been to any avail, with Wayne Carlisle remaining in charge on a caretaker basis after Matt Taylor’s exit.

One name regularly mentioned is that of Leam Richardson, with the Rotherham Advertiser reporting on Wednesday that he has indeed been interviewed by the Millers.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on X from BBC Sheffield reporter Staton. He echoes the Richardson reports, stating yesterday that he is a ‘strong contender’. In fact, he added that he ‘could see an end to the search tomorrow’, meaning today (Thursday).

Understand Rotherham haven’t made a final decision yet on new boss but Leam Richardson definitely a strong contender. Could see an end to the search tomorrow… #RUFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) December 6, 2023

Richardson has been out of work since his exit from Wigan Athletic in November 2022. He had previously worked as Paul Cook’s no.2 and held his first role as a manager at Accrington Stanley during the 2012/13 campaign.

A leading contender emerges?

It’s no secret that Rotherham United’s manager hunt is one that has dragged on for a while now. Contenders have come and gone but hopefully, a conclusion isn’t far away now.

Richardson worked well in his time at Wigan Athletic, delivering promotion in a tough environment before a sacking that angered many. He’s remained out of the game since but could be a great appointment for the Millers.

Time will tell whether or not it’s him that gets the job, though supporters will be hopeful that a new boss is in place sooner rather than later. An appointment would allow for some clarity on the direction of the team and the players can finally set about learning a new way of playing for the long-term after Taylor’s departure from Rotherham United.