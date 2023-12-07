Premier League club banish Middlesbrough target from training, January move awaits

Middlesbrough are looking to secure a centre-back signing in January following the number of injuries to first-team defenders, and one player they have been linked with is Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall.

Middlesbrough have Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair currently all out injured, which are seemingly their first choices in the heart of defence. In reserve, they have 19-year-old Rav van den Berg and Matt Clarke who returned to action last week after over a year out.

With that in mind, Michael Carrick’s side are hoping to get through the next few weeks before making moves in the transfer market in January, with Worrall a name high on their list, according to a report from The Sun last week.

Yet a fresh update from The Daily Mail has revealed that Nottingham Forest have banished their captain from first-team training and confirmed that he will be allowed to leave the club in January, along with fellow centre-back Scott McKenna, coincidentally a once-Middlesbrough-linked player himself.

A boost for Boro

Middlesbrough are desperate for bodies at the back, and this update presents the Teessiders but with not one, but two opportunities to get an experienced centre-back through the door. Should their pursuit of Worrall hit a stumbling block, McKenna could and perhaps should also be an option.

Van den Berg has done exceptionally well considering his lack of experience and young age, but he and Clarke as a centre-back pairing is not one which will fill Boro fans with confidence, particularly with games against Ipswich Town, Hull City, a Carabao Cup quarter final and West Brom on the horizon.

The decision to ask Worrall to train away from the first-team at Forest shows he is surplus to requirements and so is a huge boost for Boro in their pursuit of the player, yet it does mean there is likely to be more interested clubs following this news.