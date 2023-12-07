‘Nothing to split them’ – Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic are sat in 14th place in the League One table and are 11 points off the play-offs. The Latics started the season with a points deduction but have managed to claw their way up the division.

Shaun Maloney’s side won 1-0 away at National League outfit York City in the FA Cup last time out. Winger Callum Lang scored the only goal of the game for the 2013 winners to help them reach the next round of the competition.

As for Lincoln City, they are out of the cup and haven’t played since 28th November when they won 3-0 away at Cambridge United. Danny Mandriou, Dylan Duffy and Jack Vale scored for the Imps that night.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“There isn’t too much to split these two sides at the moment. Wigan Athletic are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and Shaun Maloney is doing a decent job at the DW Stadium.

“The Latics have lost only once in their last five home games and are tough to play on their own patch. Lincoln City will be in for a tricky test in the North West but will be full of confidence themselves though.

“They haven’t lost in their last three outings and their players will be eager to impress their new boss Michael Skubala. For that reason, I’m backing the visitors to get a point.”

Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This should be an intriguing game. Lincoln haven’t been the most consistent but they’re now unbeaten in three, though Wigan haven’t tasted defeat in four.

“Both are prone to a draw and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was nothing to split them in this one. Lincoln have been vastly improved on the road but the Latics’ home record is strong, so we’re in for a competitive game.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d go for the hosts, but I reckon this ends 1-1.”

Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-1