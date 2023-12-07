‘Not the start they wished for’ – Sunderland vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland come into this weekend’s game without a manager after the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray. The Black Cats have been on a poor run but are still only three points off the Championship play-off spots in 9th.

Candidates have been linked with the vacant job at the Stadium of Light but as it stands, Mike Dodds will be in charge on Saturday.

West Brom meanwhile will be looking to get back on track after a late defeat to Leicester City last time out. It took the Championship leaders until the dying embers of the game to find a winner, leaving the Baggies 5th in the table.

Carlos Corberan’s side had been on a fantastic run prior and will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways in this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Sunderland’s move to part ways with Mowbray has divided opinion, and I can’t see there being any instant impact after his exit. The former boss’ selection can be debated in areas but the main issue is up top, and that wasn’t a problem Mowbray was reliable for.

“West Brom have shown what they’re capable of and after running Leicester so close last time out, I reckon they’ll get back to winning ways.

“For Sunderland, it’s not the start they wished for. 2-0 to the visitors.”

Sunderland vs West Brom prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Sunderland’s decision to dismiss Tony Mowbray is a risk and they need to make sure they find the right replacement for him. He did a great job at the Stadium of Light and should have no worries in finding a new job when he wants to get back in.

“The Black Cats have some useful players like Jack Clarke and Dan Neil who will be eager to cause West Brom some problems. However, the Baggies are in strong form at the moment and will be in confident mood.

“Carlos Corberan’s side are playing well at the moment and will fancy their chances of getting a result in the North East to bolster their promotion push.”

Sunderland vs West Brom prediction: 1-2