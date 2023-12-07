Norwich City let summer signing leave on loan

Norwich City goalkeeper Ellis Craven has joined Marske United on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Norwich City swooped to land the stopper over the summer from National League side Rochdale.

Craven, 19, has now been given the green light to head out the exit door at Carrow Road on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

The Canaries have confirmed that he will spend a month with Marske in the Northern Premier League.

Norwich City loan exit

Norwich will be hoping Craven can get plenty of game time under his belt over the festive period to help boost his development in non-league.

He was signed by the Championship outfit as one for the future and they will be hoping he is capable of potentially breaking into their first-team down the line.

The prospect has so far made two appearances for the East Anglian outfit’s development squad in Premier League 2 since his move.

Craven is from Salford and started his career with his previous club Rochdale. He rose up through the academy ranks of the North West outfit and was a regular for the Dale at various youth levels, as well as having a loan spell away at Blackburn Rovers.

He was then allowed to leave following their relegation from League Two last term and was subsequently snapped up by Norwich.

Craven temporarily leaves behind a Norwich team who are looking to rise up the second tier table over the next few weeks. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Preston North End as they look to build on their 2-1 away win at Bristol City last time out.

David Wagner’s side are currently four points off the play-offs.