Luton Town to hold talks with EFL side over future of loan man

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has said his side will hold talks with Luton Town over the future of loan striker Admiral Muskwe.

Exeter City swooped to land the attacker on loan in the last transfer window but he has now picked up a hamstring injury.

Muskwe, 25, has now returned to Kenilworth Road for treatment and his situation with the Grecians is uncertain now.

In this latest update, Caldwell has said, as per BBC: “As we get closer to January that will probably be a discussion we’ll have with Luton, see what happens there and how much he is going to be out for in terms of the rest of the season. It’s a position where we’re fairly light, but it’s an opportunity for other people to come in and stake their place in the team and an opportunity for other people to score goals.”

Exeter City loan latest

Muskwe’s injury is a blow for Exeter and they now need to decide with Luton what is the best thing to do with him for the rest of this campaign.

He has been on the books of the Hatters since they signed him back in 2021. However, he is down the pecking order with the Premier League side, hence why he was allowed to leave in the summer when the Grecians came calling.

The forward has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire outfit to date and has found the net on two occasions. He has also been loaned out to Fleetwood Town in the past.

Muskwe started his career at Leicester City and rose up through the youth ranks of the Foxes but never made a senior appearance during his time at the King Power Stadium. Instead, he gained experience away at Swindon Town and Wycombe Wanderers in the Football League before his Luton move.

The Zimbabwe international has played eight games for Exeter this term but hasn’t been able to score.

Caldwell’s men are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Port Vale as they look to hit form again. They are 20th in the table and are two points above the drop zone.