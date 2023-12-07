Lincoln City casting eyes over striker ahead of potential move

Lincoln City are taking a look at Shelbourne striker Gbemi Arubi, as per a report by The Stacey West.

Lincoln City are casting their eyes over the youngster on trial as they weigh up a swoop to lure him to League One.

Arubi, 19, played for the Imps in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening against non-league side Boston United.

The Stacey West report that they won 4-0 with goals by Arubi, Hayden Cann, Oisin Gallagher, and Gbolahan Okewoye.

Lincoln City eyeing striker

Lincoln could see Arubi as a possible signing for the future and the teenager will be eager to impress with a potential switch to England on the cards for him.

Michael Skubala was chosen as the Imps’ replacement for Mark Kennedy and the former Leeds United coach will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad when the January transfer window opens next month.

Arbui was on the books at Cherry Orchard over in Ireland before signing for his current team Shelbourne. The League of Ireland side are managed by former Premier League winger Damien Duff and were owned by Hull City owner Acun Ilicali until very recently.

The attacker broke into the first-team in their last season and made eight appearances. However, he wasn’t able to find the net.

Lincoln will have a decision to make about whether to offer him a deal. In the meantime, their focus will be on rising up the third tier table into the play-offs under their new manager.

They are back in action this weekend with a trip to the DW Stadium to lock horns with Wigan Athletic. The Imps are currently sat in 9th position in the league and are only three points off the top six.