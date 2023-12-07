Leeds United keen to land Aberdeen chief

Leeds United are keen on Aberdeen Head of Recruitment Jordan Miles, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Leeds United are interested in luring the Englishman back down the border.

Miles made the switch to the Scottish Premiership back in July having previously worked with West Ham in the Premier League.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, the Daily Record claim the Whites now want to bring him to Elland Road.

Leeds United eye club chief

Leeds could see Miles as someone to strengthen their recruitment department down the line. The Yorkshire club are currently aiming to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Daniel Farke, formerly of Norwich City, was brought in as their new manager over the summer and was a busy man in the transfer window over the summer putting his own stamp on the squad. The Whites are currently sat in 3rd position in the table and are chasing down the top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leeds’ transfer team may be in line for a shake-up soon though with Miles in their sights.

Since graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2011 with a degree in Coaching and Sports Science, he worked as an analyst at Derby County and Ipswich.

He was then appointed First Team Performance Analyst at West Ham before he was promoted to Head of Recruitment after just over 18 months.

Miles then held that role for over five years before a new opportunity arose in Scotland with Aberdeen.

Leeds are being linked now and he would have a decision to make if they came calling for him. In the meantime, the Whites are back in action this weekend away at Blackburn Rovers.