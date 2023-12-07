‘It is not possible’ – Erol Bulut states Cardiff City are out of the running for targeted duo

Cardiff City have been priced out of a move for Turkish Super Lig duo Anastasios Bakasetas and Salih Ucan, head coach Erol Bulut has revealed to Wales Online.

Cardiff City have been linked to both players in recent weeks, potentially due to Bulut’s previous working relationship with the duo during their times at Alanyaspor.

With both Bakasetas’ current contract at Trabzonspor and Ucan’s deal at Besiktas set to come to their conclusions at the end of the season, the rumour mill has begun to turn linking them with a January move to the Championship and a reunion with Bulut at Cardiff City.

However, speaking to Wales Online, the Bluebirds boss has stated that his club are not in the running due to the duo’s wage demands.

“[Bakasetas] is a great player. He would be a great addition for us. But it’s not possible to bring him here, because of his wage,” he said.

“Like Salih Ucan. I have a good relationship with all of my ex-players. Of course I would like to sign many players here, but it’s not possible to pay them.

“That’s not going to happen. He is too expensive. For us, it is not possible. There are many names we cannot bring here.”

A blow for Cardiff fans

It is likely the majority of Cardiff City fans would have liked to have seen these two players rejoin forces with Bulut and turn out for their club, but Bulut’s comments are clear and precise and look to have put an end to any rumours linking them with a move.

But Bulut’s honesty and openness is refreshing and although these players won’t be arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium, their manager’s transparency will mean they will feel they can be kept in the loop with any transfer negotiations and goings on in future.

It is likely that the Bluebirds will dip into the transfer market next month and even explore the international market. Perhaps even a different player-manager reunion from Bulut’s clubs gone by. Only time will tell.