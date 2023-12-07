‘In for a great game here’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers entertain Leeds United on what promises to be a chilly Saturday afternoon at Ewood Park. They enter the game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to a struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, visitors Leeds United are on a hot run of form and have five wins from their last six games, scoring three goals in each of their last two Championship outings. In both of these games, the Whites have bounced back from conceding inside the opening few minutes.

A win for home side Blackburn Rovers could see them nudge up the table into the play-off picture should Hull City lose. Visitors Leeds United could potentially close the gap on Ipswich Town to three points should the Tractor Boys lose their Saturday game against Middlesbrough.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Graham Smeaton

“Blackburn Rovers are certainly no slouches when you look back over their season. Jon Daal Tomasson has put together a very attacking side who certainly know where the back of the net is.

“Their main threat is former Peterborough United frontman Sammie Szmodics who has 14 goals to his name. Behind him are youngsters Arnor Sigurdsson and Harry Leonard with three goals apiece.

“Trouble is, they will meet a Leeds United outfit firing on all cylinders and with a dangerous front four of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, and Joel Piroe who have 26 of Leeds’ 34 goals between them.

“All that said, this is likely to be a goal-laden spectacle; a typical end-to-end game. I can see Leeds United conceding, and Blackburn pushing them hard. However, I think Daniel Farke’s Leeds side will pack too much power and I am going for a 3-2 away win.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United prediction: 2-3

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“We should be in for a great game here. Everyone knows how dangerous Leeds’ frontline is by now and Tomasson won’t want his Blackburn Rovers side to change their approach in search of a big three points.

“Ultimately, I think it’ll come down to attacking firepower, and Leeds do have the upper-hand on that front.

“We should be in for a good game, and I think it’s one the visitors will win. I’ll say this ends 3-1 to Leeds United.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United prediction: 1-3