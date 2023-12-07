Hull City in line for injury boost regarding summer signing

Hull City defender Ruben Vinagre is poised to return to training on Friday, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City signed the left-back on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon in the last transfer window.

Vinagre, 24, has recently picked up an injury but has made good progress with his recovery and is closing in on his return to the action.

HullLive report that this weekend’s trip to QPR will come too soon for him. However, he could come back into contention for upcoming games against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

Hull City injury boost

Having Vinagre back soon is a boost for Hull as they prepare for some big games over the festive period. They are currently sat in 6th place in the Championship table and will be eager to keep their momentum going.

The Tigers landed the former Portugal youth international over the summer to replace Callum Elder and he has since made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, nine of which have come in the league.

Vinagre was on the books at Wolves from 2017 to 2022. Prior to his switch to England, he had spells at Sporting Lisbon and AS Monaco.

He has played 69 games for the Midlands club altogether to date and has chipped in with three goals, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year.

The full-back was shipped out to Olympiacos and Famalicao before he returned to Sporting Lisbon in 2022. He then spent time at Everton in the last campaign.

Hull were beaten 2-1 at home by Watford last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win against QPR.

Lewie Coyle has been playing in Vinagre’s position, with Jacob Greaves also able to slot in there if needed.