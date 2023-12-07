‘He will be a miss’ – Neill Collins provides injury updates on key Barnsley trio

Barnsley succumbed to a 2-1 defeat away at fellow League One side Blackpool in the EFL Trophy in midweek, but the result may not be manager Collins’ main concern ahead of the resumption of their league campaign this weekend.

The injury to Luton Town loanee McAtee means the player is set to be assessed ahead of their trip to Reading on Saturday afternoon and he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

“We will know more today, so we just need to wait and see and take that as it comes,” Collins told The Yorkshire Post.

“We hope that it’s quick recovery. He will be a miss, but it’s an opportunity for someone else.”

Elsewhere, midfielder Connell may have returned to action recently after a long stint out, but Collins confirmed he too may be joining McAtee.

“Obviously just having come back from a long time out and playing three or four games has a small thing which we need to be conscious of and we’re hoping he comes through training today.”

But there is positive news on the injury front as far as Barnsley are concerned, with the Tykes boss revealing Middlesbrough loanee Roberts could return before the turn of the year.