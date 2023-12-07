Fresh report shares length of Blackburn Rovers star’s new contract after breakthrough claims

Blackburn Rovers have taken a far more proactive approach on the contract front on recent times and that is set to continue with another new agreement. A report from the Lancashire Telegraph recently revealed that left-back Pickering is poised to sign a new deal, and an announcement could come within the next 10 days.

Now, a fresh report from Football Insider has claimed that it’s a four-year deal that has been agreed between the player and club.

Pickering’s current deal runs until the summer of 2025, so four years on top of that would keep him until the summer of 2029. A breakthrough in negotiations has been made and a full agreement has been reached, keeping the former Crewe Alexandra talent onboard for the long-term.

For the long-term

Pickering joined Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal in winter 2021 and after seeing out the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Crewe, he has been a regular since. His next appearance for the club will be number 100, notching three goals and four assists in his 99 so far.

With a four-year deal on the cards, Pickering will be able to add plenty to that appearance total in the seasons to come. The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, holding down the starting spot at left-back while also offering his services as a wing-back or centre-back when called upon.

Securing his future is a welcome boost for Rovers who haven’t had much financial certainty since the summer. That remains the case heading into January but as long as they can secure the futures of key players like Pickering, the hope will be that they can continue to fight it out for a Championship play-off spot.