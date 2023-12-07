Fresh insight emerges on Swansea City’s chances of landing Manchester United coach as Duff replacement

Swansea City’s chances of landing Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay as their new boss have been played down by Wales Online.

Swansea City have already been linked with a number of potential managerial candidates after parting ways with Michael Duff earlier this week. The aim is to bring in a young, promising coach with a clear playing philosophy to replace the departed manager.

One target mentioned in recent reports is Eric Ramsay, who serves as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching team at Manchester United.

Now though, a fresh report has played down the chances of him taking the reins in South Wales. Wales Online reports that club sources have played down the chances of Ramsay leaving Manchester United to take charge of Swansea City.

No contact has been made regarding highly-rated Notts County boss Luke Williams either. These updates come after it emerged that Tottenham Hotspur had turned down the Championship club’s approach for assistant manager Chris Davies too.

The search for Duff’s replacement

Swansea City are clear on the profile of coach they want to come in as Duff’s heir, but time will tell just who that figure is. Ramsay seems unlikely amid this latest update and with Spurs keen to retain Davies, the Swans will have to turn elsewhere.

After losing Russell Martin in the summer, there wasn’t a philosophy of football that the fans could get behind under Duff. Recent months have emphasised and helped the club hierarchy realise just how important it is to the fanbase, so getting the replacement right is ket.

Plenty of clubs look to take gambles on these young. highly-regarded coaches nowadays, even if they have limited experience as managers. It has worked to great success for many, and Swansea City will be hoping it pays off for them too.