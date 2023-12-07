‘Fear for his future’ – Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City come into this weekend’s game in dire need of a win. The Potters are five games without a victory in the Championship and have lost three in a row, piling pressure on manager Alex Neil once again.

As a result of this poor run, they’ve slipped back to 20th in the Championship table and are now only five points clear of the drop.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, hope has been restored after a couple of great results. The Owls are still bottom of the table and 10 points off safety but after drawing with league leaders Leicester City, they beat Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Of course, relegation is still a very real prospect, but hopes are high for the future under Danny Rohl’s management.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The pressure is on Neil again. After losing to QPR, Stoke City have to get a win here, else you do fear for his future.

“Sheffield Wednesday have showed real resilience in their last two games though with Rohl impressing despite the adversity. The fact that he’d already gained a strong backing from the supporters prior to last week’s impressive results goes to show just how popular he is at Hillsborough.

“I reckon Wednesday get another decent point on the board here too. I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Stoke City have been really poor this season and the pressure is mounting on their manager.

“The Potters had a busy summer but it appears their host of signings just haven’t been able to gel together.

“As for Sheffield Wednesday, their troubles have been well documented this term. However, Danny Rohl has brought the feel good factor back to Hillsborough and is starting to get results.

“The Owls will be backed in large numbers against Stoke and I fancy them to get a result there based on their recent performances.”

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-2