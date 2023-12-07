Experienced additions: 3 transfer actions Hull City must take in the January transfer window

Hull City have surprised many with their start to the season, and they will be hoping they can utilise the upcoming January transfer window to increase their chances of keeping pace with the top six.

Hull City currently sit in 6th place as things stand, with eight wins and five draws from their opening 19 games. Their squad is admittedly rather large, but they will no doubt want to improve their squad in the transfer window next month.

Here are three transfer actions Hull City must take in January:

Experienced additions

In the summer, the Tigers brought in 13 signings on permanent deals and a further five players on loan. But the majority of their existing squad and new arrivals are lacking in Championship experience.

If Hull City are to maintain their levels and mount a charge on the top six or even an automatic spot, they may need experienced additions who have been there and done it at the top end of the Championship.

Left-back signing

Liam Rosenior has chopped and changed at left-back with Jacob Greaves, Ruben Vinagre and Lewie Coyle all deputising there across the campaign. But a regular starting player in this position could certainly help their defensive solidity and consistency.

With Greaves’ natural position in the heart of defence, Vinagre out injured and Coyle more at home on the right of the back-four, a left-back could, and perhaps should be a priority in January.

Keep Philogene

Six goals and five assists in just 13 games shows just why Jaden Philogene is a huge asset at the MKM Stadium, and exactly why Rosenior was quizzed on whether they were worried if offers would come in.

Luckily for supporters, the Hull City boss confirmed to Hull Live that ‘there’s no way’ they would entertain incoming offers for the 21-year-old forward. However, their resolve could be tested if a bid comes in which matches or exceeds their valuation, and the temptation of playing in the Premier League could be a pull too great to resist for the youngster.