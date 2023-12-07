‘Desperate to go’ – Daniel Farke opens up on recent development regarding Leeds United talent

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has explained the decision to let Ian Poveda link up with Colombia despite the awkward timing of the call-up.

Leeds United are gearing up for a tough clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend but one man who won’t be available is winger Poveda. The 23-year-old was born in London and represented England at youth level but is also eligible for Colombia, and he recently earned a call-up to their national squad.

As a result, he’ll miss games against Rovers, Sunderland and Coventry City. It’s a blow for the Whites given that Poveda – despite not playing much – has been involved in every Championship matchday squad since the start of Setepmber.

However, Farke has now explained the decision to allow him to link up with Colombia.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post), Leeds United boss Farke has said that the former Manchester City youngster was ‘desperate to go’ and he didn’t want to refuse him the chance to play for his nation. He said:

“We would have preferred to have Ian available but on the other hand, it’s also that we always allow a player if he’s called up to go to his national team.

“This was a bit special one because it was not a normal call-up period and but it’s like you mentioned, a great honour for each and every player to represent his home country and especially for Ian with his roots the first time that he was called up and for that we got the feeling because he was so desperate to go.

“It’s a great honour also like with his family roots and also big, big chance to shine for his motherland and for that we decided to allow him to go.”

Out of the squad

Poveda’s absence from the Leeds United squad paves the way for someone else to come into Farke’s ranks for the upcoming games. Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph have been rarely-seen this season but have both been namechecked as players who could come into contention.

Meanwhile, Poveda will be hoping to make a good impression in his first stint with Colombia’s national side. The fast, tricky winger will be keen to announce himself on the international stage, potentially giving him a shot at more minutes when he returns to Elland Road.

He’s been a regular in Farke’s squads but has only made four appearances since the start of September. All of those have come off the bench and the longest outing was 20 minutes.