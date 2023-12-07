Derby County pair to return to training next week in welcome boost

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said Callum Elder and Liam Thompson will return to training next week.

Derby County are in line for an injury boost soon as they prepare for their upcoming League One clash against Leyton Orient away this weekend.

The Rams’ trip to London will come too soon for Elder and Thompson but the duo are both closing in on their respective returns to the action.

In this latest update regarding the pair, Warne has said, as per the club’s official website: “Liam Thompson and Callum Elder will be back in training next week, which is a boost. When we get some of the lads back, they will be fighting fit and in terms of our performances on the pitch right now we are looking in good fettle and they’ll add to that.”

Derby County injury latest

Derby swooped to sign Elder on a free transfer over the summer following his exit from Hull City in the Championship. The left-back, who is an Australia international with one cap under his belt, has since made seven league appearances and has been sidelined with an ankle injury over recent times.

He knows what it takes to get out of the third tier after helping his former club the Tigers win the league title under Grant McCann back in 2021.

As for Thompson, he has been on the books at Derby for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy and was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

The 21-year-old has played six times so far in this campaign and will be itching to get back out on the pitch. His return will be a boost for Warne as he will give his manager another option to pick from in midfield.

Derby are in decent form at the moment and find themselves in 6th position.