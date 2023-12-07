‘Could be close’ – Bradford City vs Salford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Salford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Bradford City turned to Graham Alexander last month following their decision to part company with Mark Hughes. He has since won four of his first six games with the League Two side.

The Bantams are positioned in 14th place in the table. They are only five points off the play-offs after their 3-0 away win at Forest Green Rovers last time out in the league.

As for Salford City, they have had a disappointing campaign so far and are sat in 18th. However, they managed to hold table toppers Stockport County to a 0-0 draw in their last game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Graham Alexander has had a positive past couple weeks in charge at Bradford City after a tricky start to life with the Yorkshire club. He takes on his former team Salford City next as he looks to make it five wins on the spin in all competitions with the Bantams.

“Promotion has to be the aim for them this term after they made the play-offs last season and they aren’t too far off the top seven again now.

“Salford could prove to be tricky opponents, especially after their impressive result away at Stockport County last time out. However, I think they may just fall short here.”

Bradford City vs Salford City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Salford got a good result against Stockport County in their previous outing but a run of five games without victory means they’re still in the lower reaches of the League Two table. They need to put a good run together sooner rather than later if they’re to push up the division.

“Bradford will be hoping to push towards the play-off spots too, and back-to-back wins and back-to-back clean sheets should boost morale in a big way after a tough campaign to date.

“I’ll say the Bantams claim another victory, but it could be close.”

Bradford City vs Salford City prediction: 1-0