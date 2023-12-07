Charlton Athletic set sights on swoop for League Two ace

Charlton Athletic are being linked with a swoop for the League Two ace ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

McLoughlin, 26, only made the switch to Newport over the summer but they could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Football Insider claim the Addicks are plotting a move for him this winter along with fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Charlton Athletic eyeing midfielder

Michael Appleton is preparing for his first window since taking the Charlton job and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad with a few signings to help them rise into the play-offs during the second-half of the season. They are currently sat in 10th position and are seven points off the top six.

McLoughlin signed for Newport in July on a two-year deal and has since become a key player for the Exiles. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign under Graham Coughlan and has chipped in with five goals and three assists.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international was born in America but started his senior career in England at Ipswich Town.

He went on to play twice for the Tractor Boys’ first-team before he was allowed to leave Portman Road permanently following loan spells away from East Anglia in non-league at Bromley to gain some experience.

McLoughlin has since played for the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe in the third tier before dropping down a league to join Salford City last year.

He then left the Ammies and linked up with Newport but could now on the move again soon with Charlton and Wycombe reportedly eyeing him.