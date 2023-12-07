Charlton Athletic boss Appleton provides injury update regarding pair after Reading loss

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Lloyd Jones and George Dobson both went off with minor injuries yesterday.

Charlton Athletic were beaten on penalties by fellow League One side Reading in the EFL Trophy following a 1-1 draw. Alfie May was on the scoresheet again.

The Addicks were forced to substitute defender Jones and midfielder Dobson during the match.

Appleton has provided this injury update regarding the pair, suggesting their withdrawals were precautionary, as per the official club website: “Lloyd got a knock to his foot on Saturday. He felt fine before the game – it was just getting a little bit sore as the game got older. Dobbo felt his groin a little bit. He seems to be reasonably confident it will be fine for Saturday.”

Charlton Athletic injury latest

Charlton will be hoping both Jones and Dobson will be fine for this weekend. They are back in league action with a home clash against Cambridge United.

The U’s will have a new manager at the helm for their trip to The Valley following their decision to replace Mark Bonner with former Millwall and Gillingham boss Neil Harris this week.

Jones signed for the Addicks from Cambridge over the summer and will be itching to face his former team. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the London club this term, 18 of which have come in the league.

The centre-back rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool and was loaned out by the Reds to Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town as a youngster. He left Anfield in 2018 and has since played for Luton Town and Northampton Town.

As for Dobson, he has established himself as a key player in the middle of the park for Charlton since joining from Sunderland in 2021. Appleton has said the ex-West Ham man is ‘confident’ he will be able to play on Saturday despite his slight groin issue.