Brentford interested in swoop for Portsmouth loan ace from Norwich City

Brentford are interested in a move for Portsmouth loan man Abu Kamara, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Portsmouth swooped to land the attacker on a temporary basis from Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

Kamara, 20, has since made 25 appearances in all competitions for the League One side and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

TEAMtalk claim he has now emerged on the radar of Brentford in the Premier League. German Bundesliga outfit Freiburg have also been named as a potential suitor.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Portsmouth loan star eyed

Portsmouth landed Kamara to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas and he has helped them rise to the top fo the third tier table this term. They are three points ahead of 2nd place Bolton Wanderers.

He is due to spend the whole campaign at Fratton Park and Mousinho will be keen to keep that arrangement amid these new transfer links.

Kamara has been on the books at Norwich for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks at Carrow Road and has been a regular for his parent club at various youth levels over recent years.

The Londoner was handed his first professional contract back in 2021. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025 meaning the Canaries are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

He was handed his first-team debut back in April in a fixture against Sheffield United in the last campaign. Kamara came on for former Norwich favourite Teemu Pukki in that game and has since played twice more.

David Wagner gave him the green light to head out the exit door back in July when Portsmouth came calling to help him get some experience.