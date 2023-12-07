Bolton Wanderers forward attracting interest from other clubs

Bolton Wanderers striker Conor Carty is attracting interest from elsewhere, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers have a decision to make regarding the youngster’s situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Carty, 21, has recently been on loan in the League of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Bolton News report interest is ‘high’ in the attacker this winter following his return to the ToughSheet Community Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers man eyed

Carty does provide Bolton with more competition and depth in attacking areas but his chances of regular first-team football this season under Ian Evatt are slim due to the options that they have in his position. Therefore, another loan spell away next month would be a shrewd move.

The Trotters swooped to land the forward back in 2022 from Premier League outfit Wolves. He has since played once for the North West outfit and has been shipped out to National League pair Gateshead and Oldham Athletic since his switch to get some experience under his belt in non-league.

St Pat’s came calling in February and he enjoyed plenty of game time with the Saints, chipping in with six goals in 41 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club.

Carty started his career in the academies at Kilcullen AFC and St Francis in Ireland before Wolves brought him over to England in 2017.

Bolton are back in action on Monday with an away trip to Fratton Park to lock horns with fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth. They are currently three points behind John Mousinho’s side in the table but have a game in-hand.

The Trotters battered Exeter City 7-0 in their last outing and will be full of confidence.