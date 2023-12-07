Birmingham City midfielder facing another two months out as Wayne Rooney shares cruel setback

Birmingham City youngster George Hall is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a new hamstring injury, Wayne Rooney has said.

Birmingham City midfielder Hall is among the club’s many bright young talents and at 19, he’s already played 43 times for the club’s first-team. Injuries to his hamstring have kept him out for the vast majority of this season though, limiting his development.

It had been hoped that he would be nearing a return after a couple of U21s outings in November but now, Rooney has revealed that Hall is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh blow.

Speaking prior to the clash with Coventry City (as relayed by Birmingham Live), Rooney confirmed that the Birmingham City prospect has picked up a new hamstring injury. As a result, he will be facing as long as eight weeks on the sidelines.

He said:

“George is injured again, so he will be out for another six to eight weeks. His other hamstring,

“We have been really careful with George so it’s very frustrating. We know he’s a very talented player. He played 82 minutes in the under-21s and he felt his opposite hamstring to the one that has been injured, and we scanned it. He will be out again.”

A blow for all

There are no doubts that Hall is a highly talented player and this season, it had been hoped that he could really kick on at St. Andrew’s. Injuries have prevented him from getting involved in first-team action though, and this new setback comes as a fresh blow.

It’s a hit for Rooney’s Birmingham City team too. A player of Hall’s talents would be a welcome addition to the ranks and given how well Rooney has worked with young players before, you’d back the academy graduate to really thrive under his management.

The attention will now turn back to managing his recovery carefully after this new setback though. Ethan Laird is also set for an extended spell out, but Keshi Anderson and Tyler Roberts could be back in training with the Championship side next week.