Above Ipswich Town: Where do Leeds United sit in the Opta Power Rankings now?

Leeds United occupy a healthy 3rd place in the Championship table after 19 games of the 46-game campaign. An excellent run of form sees Daniel Farke’s men with victories over both Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Their relegation season from the Premier League saw a revolving door of managers at Elland Road; Jesse March and Javi Gracia left before Sam Allardyce rounded a sorry campaign off with a short-term deal. Now though, the hope is that the future is bright with Farke at the helm, and an immediate return to the top-flight is the target.

Leeds United in the Opta Power Rankings

First of all, The Analyst describes the Opta Power Rankings as a ‘global ranking system’. Taking in factors both on and off the pitch, they rank over 13,000 domestic teams worldwide and place them in a huge table to indicate the club’s standing in world football.

Manchester City sit in 1st place with a 100% rating after winning the treble last year. Just behind them in 2nd are German giants Bayern Munich with Real Madrid in 3rd place.

Leeds United find themselves ranked as the 126th-rated team in the world with an overall rating of 81. This rating sees Farke’s side as the second-highest-rated Championship side with only Leicester City ahead of them – the Foxes rated 74th in the world with an 83.7 rating. Behind the Whites are the likes of fellow second-tier promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion (160th) and Ipswich Town (162nd).

The rest of the season ahead

Leeds United have already risen 22 places in the Opta Power Rankings since the start of the season. Continuing with their current run of good form should see them rise further.

At the moment, front runners Leicester City and Ipswich Town occupy the places above Leeds’ 3rd place in the table. The Whites will be focusing on hunting these two sides down to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.