‘A bit of a lesson’ – Peterborough United vs Oxford United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Oxford United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough United come into this weekend’s clash with Oxford United looking to close the gap to the League One automatic promotion spots once again. Posh sit 5th in the table as it stands, four points off the top two but just a point off the U’s in 3rd.

Darren Ferguson came from behind to draw 2-2 with play-off rivals Stevenage in their last third-tier game. Since then, they’ve beaten Doncaster Rovers and Arsenal U21s in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

Oxford United found success in the cup competitions too, beating Grimsby Town in the FA Cup before an EFL Trophy second round win over Forest Green Rovers.

Des Buckingham is still on the hunt for a first league win with the U’s but secured a good point against Bolton Wanderers at the end of November.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Posh are a real force at London Road and with Buckingham still finding his feet at Oxford United, League One veteran boss Darren Ferguson could give him a bit of a lesson in this one.

“I do think this will be close though. The U’s have shown improvements, albeit in cup outings, and they’ll be keen to show the progress they’re making under the new boss with a strong performance against a great team.

“Don’t be surprised if this ends level, but I’ll say Posh emerge victorious.”

Peterborough United vs Oxford United prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“This is quite a significant game at the top end of League One and both teams will be desperate not to lose. The visitors head into it in a slightly better position in the table in 3rd and would close the gap on the top two with a win.

“It was a blow for Oxford United to lose Liam Manning to Bristol City but Des Buckingham seems a suitable replacement.

“Peterborough United are always a tough side to face in the third tier, especially on their own patch, but I can see the U’s getting at least a draw in this one.”

Peterborough United vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1