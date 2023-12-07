‘A big month’ – Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town are currently sat in 21st in the table and are four points above the relegation zone. They will be looking over their shoulder towards QPR below them though with the Hoops winning their last two games in a row.

Darren Moore’s side drew 1-1 away at Swansea City in their last Championship outing. The Yorkshire club have since been drawn away to Manchester City in the FA Cup as well.

As for Bristol City, they head into this weekend’s clash on the back of two defeats in a row to Southampton and Norwich City. Liam Manning’s men are 14th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Huddersfield Town are going well at the moment under Darren Moore. He has managed to make them more competitive and they are starting to pick up some more results.

“The Terriers are unbeaten in their last three outings which will give them confidence. However, Bristol City could prove to be tricky opponents up next.

“Liam Manning’s side will be desperate to return to winning ways after a couple of disappointing results recently. They are coming up against a team who have turned a corner now though and a draw may be the best they can hope for in this one.”

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“One loss in five games is pretty good going for Huddersfield Town, though they’ll be determined to start turning draws into wins in a bid to put some distance between themselves and the drop. January will be a big month for them though as Moore gets a first chance to change up his squad.

“The same goes for Liam Manning and Bristol City, who will have his eyes on changes this winter.

“Despite consecutive defeats, performances have been improved for the Robins since the change in manager and I do think they have enough to win here. Huddersfield could snatch another draw but I’ll say this ends 2-1 to the visitors.”

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City prediction: 1-2