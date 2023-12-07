3 Jake Young replacements Swindon Town should consider as Bradford City weigh up recall

Swindon Town loan man Jake Young has been linked with a return to parent club Bradford City this winter, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town swooped to land the attacker on a temporary basis over the summer from their fellow League Two side.

Young, 22, has since been a hit with the Robins and has scored 16 goals in all competitions to date.

Here is a look at three replacements Michael Flynn could target if he was to return to Valley Parade in January…

Cole Stockton

He is a proven goal scorer in the Football League but his summer switch to Burton Albion hasn’t worked out. The forward could do with a change of scene this winter and would be ideal for Swindon if they were able to persuade him to drop down a league.

Stockton, 29, scored 59 goals in 178 games for his previous club Morecambe. He then left the Shrimps following their relegation from League One at the end of June when his contract expired.

Harry Caldwell

The former Reading and Grimsby Town man has been a key player up front for Southend United over recent times. He has 22 goals in 62 outings for the National League outfit, 12 of which have come this term.

Caldwell hasn’t played in the Football League since 2020 but has proven his worth in the fifth tier now and could be worth a gamble by someone like the Robins in January to bolster their attacking department for the second-half of the campaign.

Jonathan Afolabi

The 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and has caught the eye playing for Bohemians. He found the net 20 times in 40 matches for the League of Ireland side in their 2023 season and they will face a battle to keep hold of him.

Afolabi has been on the books at Southampton and Celtic in the past.