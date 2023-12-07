10 players potentially out: Michael Carrick provides Middlesbrough injury update ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Middlesbrough could have a total of 10 players out for their upcoming game against 2nd-placed Ipswich Town, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has a huge selection dilemma on his hands as Boro’s injury list piles up. Ahead of their Riverside clash with the Tractor Boys, they could have eight players out injured, with a further two suspended.

First-choice right-back Tommy Smith is out for the season, and both back-ups Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones are suspended after picking up cards at Leeds United last week.

Elsewhere, Darragh Lenihan is also out for the season, there are no updates on Paddy McNair who came off in the first-half last weekend, nor are there updates on Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney who both missed the entirety of the defeat at Elland Road. Marcus Forss, Riley McGree and Lewis O’Brien are long-term absentees.

Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of this weekend’s game, the Boro boss spoke out about the state of play as far as squad availability is concerned.

“It’s more right now about getting the boys who are fit ready for the game on Saturday. Boys get injuries and suspensions and it’s easy to talk about that, but it’s ultimately about the game and preparing for that. It’s a great challenge for us,” he said.

“Certain players who hadn’t played so much are now in the team and having an impact, which is great. These things always provide opportunities and I’m really looking forward to this game, and the spell of games, to seeing what we’re capable of doing.”

Big squad pays dividends

Despite having seven players out for the trip to Leeds United last week, and an eighth sustaining an injury in the first-half, Boro competed well with one of the best sides in the division, and they will need to do the same again yet with even less players to choose from.

But by having such a large squad the game against Leeds United showed that they can afford to lose players and the back-ups do not necessarily decrease the quality of the starting eleven all too much. However, they will want their best players back quickly to help their chances of a top six finish, there is no doubt about that.

The main problem this weekend is at right-back, as all three regular choices are injured or suspended. With Smith, Dijksteel and Jones out, it will either mean Carrick moves Lukas Engel or Alex Bangura to right-back from left-back, Jonny Howson fills in there as he has done previously, or he looks to the academy. A worrying proposition whichever solution he settles on.