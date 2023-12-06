Wrexham’s January transfer plans change after latest update

Wrexham will no longer need to bring in a new goalkeeper this winter, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Wrexham don’t require any cover for injured Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo anymore with the former England youth international only out now for a matter of weeks, not months, which is a boost for the League Two promotion hopefuls.

Okonkwo, 22, injured his jaw in the Red Dragons’ 2-2 draw against Harrogate Town last month.

The Daily Mail report he will now undergo ‘minor’ surgery before returning to the fold and his current loan club will not be ‘forced’ to bring in a replacement in the January transfer window.

Change of plan for Wrexham

Wrexham do have useful depth in their goalkeeping department whilst their number one recovers. Mark Howard is a vastly experienced stopper in the Football League and Luke McNicholas has impressed in the matches he has played in since joining from Sligo Rovers in the summer.

Phil Parkinson’s side have adapted well to life in the fourth tier this season following their promotion from the National League last term.

The Welsh outfit are currently sat in 2nd place with 37 points on the board from their first 20 matches of this campaign as they set their sights on back-to-back promotions to League One.

Wrexham are five points behind league leaders Stockport County and are a point above 4th position Mansfield Town as they prepare for their upcoming fixture against Forest Green Rovers away this weekend.

Okonkwo has done well between the sticks since his temporary switch from Arsenal and will be eager to return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible. He has played for Arsenal since 2009 and has had spells away from the Emirates Stadium at Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz in the past.