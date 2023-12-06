West Ham keeping tabs on Charlton Athletic academy graduate, report claims

West Ham are monitoring Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

West Ham are just the latest side to be linked with Leaburn, who has already made a name for himself at Charlton Athletic. Since coming through the Addicks’ esteemed youth ranks, the 20-year-old has managed 20 goals and six assists in 58 games for the club’s first-team.

It has previously been said that Chelsea and Brentford have had eyes on Leaburn, and the Hammers are the latest to be said keen.

TEAMtalk reports that West Ham are monitoring the striker’s situation with Charlton and considering a future move. The Addicks are hopeful of retaining his services and are said to have offered him a contract extension, with his current deal up in 2025.

Other reports have said that a winter move could be pushed to the back burner though after he was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. The Charlton Athletic starlet required surgery on that too.

Destined for the top?

Leaburn looks destined for a shot in a higher league in the future but with plenty of sides keen, time will tell just where he ends up. West Ham have recruited from the EFL on plenty of occasions before, the most successful swoop being for forward Jarrod Bowen.

Leaburn certainly has the potential to go on and achieve similar things too. He’s got the physical prowess few 20-year-old strikers can offer and with a solid League One goal record to his name, he could be involved in first-team football right away rather than starting in the academy.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out but as he’s current sidelined through injury, the Charlton Athletic star will be fully focused on the road to recovery.