‘Very different’ – QPR man delivers verdict on new boss Cifuentes ahead of Hull City clash

QPR attacker Paul Smyth has said new boss Marti Cifuentes is ‘very different’ to other managers.

QPR turned to the Spaniard last month after deciding to part company with Gareth Ainsworth following their tough start to the Championship season.

Cifuentes, 41, left Hammarby to take over the London club and has since made a positive impression so far after moving to England.

Smyth has been impressed and has said, as per BBC: “The way he plays is very different to many managers. He gives that freedom as a forward line to go forward and he wants the backline to take risks and play it out form the back.

“It was a tough position for him when he came in – the position we were in. So he wanted to put out his message that he is here to start winning games, and we drew the first two games, and he wasn’t happy with the draws.

“He is implementing the winning mentality in us and that’s what we thrive on, and have thrived on so far.”

QPR in confident mood

QPR are in confident mood as they prepare for their upcoming games over the festive period. First up is a tricky home clash against Hull City this weekend.

The Tigers head down south on the back of their 2-1 loss to Watford last time out. Liam Rosenior’s will be eager to bounce back from their defeat to the Hornets and are currently sat in 6th position in the table.

The Hoops have won their last two games on the spin under Cifuentes against Stoke City and Preston North End and he has wasted no time in implementing his ideas into his newly inherited squad.

He will have the chance to bring in some new faces to put his own stamp on the team when the January transfer window opens. For now though, he is stuck with what he has got as he looks to get the R’s out of the relegation zone as soon as possible.

Smyth was brought back to QPR over the summer by former boss Ainsworth after he helped Leyton Orient win promotion from League Two last term under Richie Wellens.

The Northern Ireland international gives them more competition and depth in attacking areas and scored in their victory at Deepdale against Preston last time out.